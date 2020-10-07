Hill picked for Cairo hospital renovation

It will provide project management services during the design, procurement, and execution stages of the project which involves the renovation of all existing Kasr Al-Ainy hospital buildings and facilities as well as construction of additional facility buildings if required.

Hill senior vice president North Africa Waleed Abdel Fattah said: “Kasr Al-Ainy is a landmark facility that traces its roots back to 1827. This legacy of healing continues today, and this project will enable the hospital’s professionals to better serve their patients through dramatically improved efficiencies and expanded, customized facilities. Our team will bring Hill’s healthcare best practices from the region and around the world to help ensure the vision for Kasr Al-Ainy is realized safely, on time, and within budget.”

The hospital, which is in downtown Cairo on the Faculty of Medicine campus, currently holds 3,200 beds. It receives approximately 7.3 million patients annually and performs about 2.2 million x-rays, 80,000 CT scans, and 45,000 ultrasounds each year. The ultimate goal of the project is to transform the hospital into a facility organised by specialist departments, rather than general care, and to increase hospital capacity by some 300%.

“Kasr Al-Ainy is the latest evidence of the strength of healthcare in Egypt specifically and of the Egyptian economy in general,” said Hill chief executive officer Raouf Ghali. “Our company continues to see mega-projects in healthcare and other sectors break ground after long periods of negotiation and coordination among various stakeholders. I expect similar progress on other healthcare projects across North Africa and the Middle East to continue for the foreseeable future.”

