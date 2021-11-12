Hill picked for Hendon estates redevelopment

Artist's impression of the new housing to be built by Hill

Over the next five years, Hill will build more than 250 homes for MTVH to replace the current 1960s housing.

Work has already started to clear the site and demolish the current housing, and the first phase of 79 homes is due for completion in summer 2023.

The new development will comprise a mix of three and four-bedroom terraced townhouses and a series of buildings with one, two and three-bedroom apartments. There will be a mix of tenancy types and all residents of the former estate have been offered homes in the new development, MTVH said.

Hill regional managing director Simon Trice said: "Hill has a strong track record in estate renewal - we understand it is about protecting the existing community and reflecting their needs while being forward-thinking in establishing a neighbourhood that will thrive for generations to come. We are pleased to be on-site and moving ahead with the project."

