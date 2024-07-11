  1. Instagram
Thu July 11 2024

  3. Hill site manager rises to managing director

14 hours The Hill Group has promoted Cain Peters to managing director in charge of special projects. Cain Peters began his time with Hill as a site manager 17 years ago and now takes charge of the housing developer’s large, high density construction projects.

Since 2015 he has been a regional director. As special projects managing director he will now manage a team of more than 100 employees and a division with a projected turnover of £300m this year.

Chief executive Andy Hill said: “Cain has demonstrated exceptional loyalty and a commitment to continuous improvement during his time at Hill. This latest promotion is both a well-deserved progression for Cain, reaffirming the confidence I have in his lead and develop further our special projects team to remain the partner of choice on large joint venture projects with key partners across London and the southeast.”

