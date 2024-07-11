Hill site manager rises to managing director

Cain Peters

Since 2015 he has been a regional director. As special projects managing director he will now manage a team of more than 100 employees and a division with a projected turnover of £300m this year.

Chief executive Andy Hill said: “Cain has demonstrated exceptional loyalty and a commitment to continuous improvement during his time at Hill. This latest promotion is both a well-deserved progression for Cain, reaffirming the confidence I have in his lead and develop further our special projects team to remain the partner of choice on large joint venture projects with key partners across London and the southeast.”

