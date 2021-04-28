Hill starts £20m Chelmsford retirement flats

Anchor Hanover has appointed Hill to build a development of 82 flats for over 65s.

The 1.59-acre site in Chelmsford is part of a wider masterplan developed by Beaulieu, a joint venture of Countryside Properties and L&Q that intends to develop more than 3,600 homes in the area.

Over the next two years, Anchor Hanover with Hill as its contractor will deliver an independent living scheme of 82 one- and two-bedroom apartments for private sale and shared ownership. The development includes the usual amenities for residents to share, including a bistro, a hair salon and a communal lounge.

Completion is expected in time for the first residents to arrive in early 2023.

Anchor Hanover head of new business Charles Taylor said: “This development in Chelmsford is a vital land parcel in helping us achieve Anchor Hanover’s clear vision for developing more homes. In line with these growth plans, we are on a drive to identify further land opportunities to fulfil our build programme objectives. We have an initial focus in areas where we already have a significant presence, and we are looking to pursue sites in residential, suburban and urban locations with a minimum of 1.5 acres.”

Simon Trice, managing director of Hill Partnerships, added: “Beaulieu is already a significant landmark development for Chelmsford with a great many assets that make it an outstanding place for people to live. We are very pleased to be working with Anchor Hanover on this exciting scheme that will enhance the community and secure much needed homes for the over 65s.”

