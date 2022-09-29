Hill to build John Radcliffe key worker accommodation

Artist's impression of the new Ivy Lane development

Due for completion in October 2025, the residential scheme replaces the existing Ivy Lane accommodation.

The new Ivy Lane development is designed to house a minimum of 340 key workers. Hill will build seven new apartment buildings, ranging from three to five storeys high. The site is made up of 68 apartments and 57 cluster units, with the shared units having either four or five bedrooms and a communal kitchen.

A2Dominion is also redeveloping the existing key worker accommodation at Churchill Drive at the Churchill Hospital, also in Oxford. That scheme is made up of 19 cluster flats and will provide 91 en-suite rooms for staff.

A2Dominion director of specialist housing Jo Evans said: “We selected The Hill Group as our development partner from our new Oxford and Bristol contractor framework due to their impressive regeneration experience, knowledge of the local area and strong sustainability credentials.”

Ivy Lane is due to start this autumn, representing Hill’s eighth residential development in the Oxfordshire area following Mosaics at Barton Park, and Newman Place in Littlemore. Hill is also delivering infrastructure and residential at Oxford North.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk