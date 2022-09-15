Hill to project-manage prestige office development in Athens

Hill will provide construction and project management services including design management and review, cost consulting, construction procurement, and construction supervision services, among others, Greece. The client is The Grid, a 50/50 joint venture between Noval Property and Brook Lane Capital, a private equity firm.

The development is on a 6,400m2 plot in the Maroussi district of Athens formerly occupied by Kodak.

Designed by UK-based Foster & Partners, the scheme comprises four- and five-storey buildings for office and commercial space with three basements accommodating 600 parking spaces.

It aims to achieve LEED Gold environmental certification and the meet the highest energy efficiency category available under Greek building energy efficiency rating system. The project is scheduled for completion in 2026.

Hill International CEO Raouf Ghali said: “Mixed-use developments present a unique set of challenges, especially when built in a bustling urban area, but Hill excels in realising these high-profile projects as envisioned. We have a distinctive operational presence in Greece and I’m looking forward to seeing our team leverage Hill’s best practices to realise this latest landmark project.”

