Hill wins £75m Coventry regeneration contract

An artist's impression of what Spon End will look like

Citizen has turned to The Hill Group to realise its plans to revive Spon End, a neighbourhood west of Coventry city centre.

Hill will oversee the demolition of many of the area’s blocks of flats that were built in the 1960s and build new housing, with approximately 750 units (30% affordable), and improved landscaping, including around the River Sherbourne that runs through the area.

The whole regeneration plan is budgeted to cost £200m+ over the three phases of development. However Citizen has so far only committed to phase one, with a £75m contract value.

Kevin Roach, director of regeneration services at Citizen, said: “Hill has been chosen because of their vast experience in the sector for building homes, particularly high-rise buildings, that are of a high quality but more importantly because of their strong reputation of working with communities to successfully regenerate and transform the area.”

Citizen intends to submit a planning application to Coventry City Council later this summer. If the plans are approved, Hill will begin the demolition of Kerry House, Milestone House, and Trafalgar House in autumn 2024, with building work on the first phase due to begin in spring 2025.

