Hillhead 2024: All that’s new at this year’s show

Building on the momentum of its record-breaking 2022 show, Hillhead 2024 is set to have more exhibitors and live demonstrations than ever before, with all the leading OEMs signed up for the biennial quarrying industry extravaganza.

Register for your FREE visitor ticket today!

What to watch out for

With 600 UK and international companies showcasing new products and service solutions at the show, Hillhead provides an invaluable opportunity to see first-hand the latest plant, machinery, and technological innovations!

In the world of heavy machinery, A-Trax (Stand N19) continue to stand out through innovation and reliability. Visitors to their stand will find out how the company’s products excel in the most challenging terrains and demanding work environments. A-Trax robust crawler undercarriages have been engineered to resist wear and tear, reduce downtime and lower maintenance costs for operators.

Taking technology and product innovation to the next level, Brokk (Stand V17) will be presenting their groundbreaking new range of SmartPower+ robots, which have been expertly engineered with rugged components and offer significant improvements in durability, operating experience, and machinery uptime. Among the company’s latest generation of industry-leading demolition robots are the Brokk 170 and Brokk 200+ models, which will be on display at Hillhead.

Visitors to the CASE stand (X10) will be able to see a wide spread of earthmoving equipment, both on static display and in operation in the exhibition’s demo areas. A key focus will be the new CX210E-S tracked excavator which retains all the power and performance of the standard CX210E yet boasts an increasingly competitive price point and a simplified list of options. Also on show will be a selection of wheel loaders, from the largest models to the latest compact loaders, including the battery-powered 12E V, the first CASE fully electric compact shovel.

Exhibiting at Hillhead for the first time, McHale Plant Sales (Stand M1) will be showcasing a whole host of mobile equipment solutions for use in construction, aggregates, and waste-recycling applications. Last year Metso and McHale signed a distribution agreement covering the former’s aggregate crushing and screening equipment, spare parts, and aftermarket services in the UK. The two companies have successfully partnered in Ireland since 2015 and across the three show days McHale will be keen to promote the efficiency savings and sustainability benefits that Metso products can bring to end-users and customers.

Taking pride of place on the SBM Mineral Processing stand (N16) will be their flagship REMAX 600 impact crusher. The 1400-class crusher produces a maximum 600 tonnes/h, defining a completely new performance segment in mobile crushing. Powered by a Cummins Stage-V diesel engine and a 520kVA generator or, as an option, fully electric from the mains, the REMAX 600 features a double-deck circular vibratory screen, as well as three optional secondary circular vibratory product screens, all of which can facilitate the recirculation of oversized material. Other SBM machines on display and demonstration will include: the JAWMAX 450 jaw crusher; and the REMAX 450.

The Wirtgen Group will be officially launching a number of new products for the UK market on their ‘Smarter. Safer. More Sustainable’ themed stand (Q1), including the world’s first burner that can be fuelled exclusively with green hydrogen. On the road to making the future of road construction more sustainable, the greatest leverage potential lies in the field of asphalt production, and Benninghoven will not only present a ground-breaking solution for the highways and road-surfacing markets, but also showcasing further technologies for sustainable asphalt production.

Powerscreen (Stand L6) are looking forward to educating customers on decarbonizing their crushing and screening operations. Sean Loughran, their business line director and general manager, said: ‘As our mission towards net zero continues, we are excited to meet with likeminded companies, to discuss how Powerscreen crushing, screening, and conveying equipment can help crush their carbon footprint. Our latest partnership with CATAGEN, as part of the UK’s Red Diesel Replacement scheme (RDR), is a prime example of our commitment to research and innovation in this field.’ In addition the company will be demonstrating their new 1300X cone crusher.

Click here to register for your FREE visitor ticket!

Rapid International and their sister company Rapid Power Generation (Stand C19) will be co-exhibiting at this year’s show and offering a glimpse into the latest advancements and solutions for the concrete, construction, and power sectors. Rapid International will be showing the enhanced Trakmix 250 track-mounted mobile continuous mixing plant which revolutionizes on-site material production with its unmatched efficiency, flexibility, and reliability. They’ll also be announcing the rollout of new products in both their continuous mixing and concrete batching ranges over the next 12 months. Rapid Power Generation’s exhibit will feature a 160kVA Stage 5 Deutz genset equipped with a Mecc Alte alternator and Deep-Sea Electronics controller.

Specialists in innovative crushing and screening solutions, MB Crusher (Stand A32), will be showcasing a diverse range of products from their compact and heavy lines, including two game-changing attachments – the padding bucket and the sorting grapple. On demonstration at Hillhead 2024, the company’s padding bucket is said to redefine handling materials on site, thanks to its versatility and high levels of efficiency and productivity. The robustly built sorting grapple – again on demonstration – allows operators to pick, sort, and place materials with ease, precision and reliability.

Lekatech (Stand S7) will be taking the opportunity to introduce their Electric Hammer, which has been specially engineered to revolutionize the impact hammer market. Electrically powered with low emissions and operating costs, the Lekatech Electric Hammer is the ideal choice when working in zero- or low-emission areas and provides a power-to-weight ratio superior to similarly traditionally powered hammers. Light in weight and delivering high power but with low vibrations, it is built for operator comfort, economy, and high productivity.

HD Hyundai (Stand Z5) are set to make a big impact at the event with the new 80-tonne HX800A L crawler excavator being one of several new Hyundai machines being launched at this year’s show. The company will use the event to launch its two largest Stage V crawler excavators and its heaviest wheel loader. Tipping the scales at 80 and 100 tonnes, respectively, the HX800A L and HX1000A L are heavy-duty excavators designed for quarry and bulk earthmoving duties. The company will also have a full range of equipment on show, including wheeled and crawler excavators, along with additional models from the A-Series wheel loader line-up.

Doppelmayr Transport Technology will be showing a selection of innovative material transport systems from their extensive product portfolio, and taking centre stage on the company’s stand (PC39) will be the unique RopeCon system, which combines proven ropeway engineering with conventional conveying technology. The RopeCon solution is being used at Bardon Hill Quarry to transport overburden for emplacement within the existing quarry at rates of up to 1,000 tonnes/h. This is the first such installation in the UK and has successfully provided a cost-effective, productive, and eco-friendly solution.

Recognizing Hillhead’s standing as the world’s leading trade fair for the quarrying industry, Develon (formerly Doosan Construction Equipment) will be using the occasion to showcase their extensive product range and latest equipment innovations for the aggregates, construction, and waste-recycling sectors. New machines making their UK debut and being shown for the first time at the show will be the new 22.5-tonne DX140RDM-7 demolition excavator and new DD130-7 dozer. On the Develon stand (Z4) will be a host of other machines, including the 53-tonne DX530LC-7 crawler excavator, the DL420-7 wheel loader, and the DA45-7 articulated dumptruck (ADT).

Click here to register for your FREE visitor ticket!

With a new, larger, and more prominent stand location (X1) in front of the quarry face demonstration area, SANY UK are looking forward to their return to Hillhead! Visitors will be able to see a range of products that includes excavators, telehandlers, and tandem rollers. SANY’s static excavator line-up will include mini, compact and larger machines, ranging from the new 1.8 tonne SY18C to the larger 40-tonne SY390H. Joining the excavators will be the brand new STH1840 telehandler, and for those visitors looking to see SANY machines in action, the SANY 50-tonne SY500H and 40-tonne SY390H crawler excavators will be working in the quarry face demonstration area throughout the three-day show.

Ulrich Attachments, bespoke attachments specialists for mobile plant machinery, will be showing their ISO hydraulic quick-couplers, specialist XL pallet forks, and general-purpose and refuse-clamp buckets, which feature a heavy-duty clamp assembly specially designed to withstand the rigours of wastetransfer duties. The Aylesbury-based company has been at the forefront of the design and manufacture of High Tip high-discharge buckets for loading waste and light materials into high-sided walking-floor trucks and hoppers, and taking centre stage on the Ulrich stand (W18) will be a 11m3 wood waste High Tip unit on a wheeled loader.

Following a significant investment in their European factory, Astec Industries (Stand J11) are preparing to showcase some of their comprehensive product range at the show. They aim to engage with both new and existing customers and partners, helping to highlight their commitment to global growth and showcasing the company’s industry-recognized technology to a global audience. Visitors to their stand will find a number of tracked mounted and modular jaws, impactors, and cone crushers, as well as scalpers and finishing screens, plus they’ll be showcasing the flagship FT4250 mobile impact crusher in the Rock Processing demo area.

These are just a selection of exhibitors who’ll be at the show this year – view all the latest exhibitor news at www.hillhead.com/news/exhibitor-press-releases

Live demonstrations

The working demonstration areas are one of the things that make Hillhead unique. Having the opportunity to see plant and equipment doing a real ‘job of work’ in a live quarry environment is invaluable for both exhibitors and visitors alike.

There are four separate demonstration areas:

Quarry Face - three benches spanning the length of the quarry face will host over 35 machines including excavators, wheel loaders, dumptrucks, dozers, cold planers, hydraulic breakers, screening buckets and mist cannons.

Rock Processing - also known as 'Crusher Alley' where a range of tracked and skid-mounted crushers, screens, scalping grids and stockpiling conveyors can be viewed.

Recycling - located to the south of the exhibition site, this area shows a range of specialist crushers, shredders, screens and washing equipment.

Registration - this area hosts rock processing and recycling demonstrations.

Registration for the event is quick and easy – simply click here to access the registration site, enter your details, and receive your entry badge by email.

Click here to register for your FREE visitor ticket!

The exhibition takes place at Hillhead Quarry, near Buxton, Derbyshire, UK.

We look forward to welcoming you to the show

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk