Hillingdon seeks builder for £25m leisure centre

The works will involve demolition of an existing youth centre and family centre at Harmondsworth Road/Rowlheys Place in West Drayton, and the construction of a new complex with a 25-metre swimming pool, a sports hall and gym. The plans also show an outdoor sports pitch on the roof of the building.

The construction contract value is estimated at £25m.

The council is hoping to make a start on demolition/construction in summer 2020.

See our Contract Leads section for more details.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk