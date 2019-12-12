  1. Instagram
Hillingdon seeks builder for £25m leisure centre

13 hours The London Borough of Hillingdon is advertising for a contractor to build a new leisure centre in West Drayton.

The works will involve demolition of an existing youth centre and family centre at Harmondsworth Road/Rowlheys Place in West Drayton, and the construction of a new complex with a 25-metre swimming pool, a sports hall and gym. The plans also show an outdoor sports pitch on the roof of the building.

The construction contract value is estimated at £25m.

The council is hoping to make a start on demolition/construction in summer 2020.

