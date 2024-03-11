Hill's Coventry plans secure approval

Hill plans to build four apartment blocks, ranging from five to 19 storeys

Shearer Property Regen Ltd (SPRL), a partnership between housebuilder the Hill Group and commercial specialist Shearer Property Group (SPG) has plans to build up to 1,550 new homes in a £450m transformation of Coventry city centre .

The first phase, now approved by Coventry City Council, comprises 991 apartments, 8,000 sqm of new commercial space, and 17,000 sqm of public open space, to create new residential, retail and leisure facilities.

The residential apartments will be split across a series of four buildings ranging in height from five to 19 storeys.

An archaeological survey, set to commence in March, will seek to identify any archaeological remains, including the position of the historic City Wall in Shelton Square and Bull Yard. Demolition is scheduled to start later this year, with the first homes expected to be completed in early 2027.

Hill Group chief executive Andy Hill promised: “Working with our partner, Shearer Property Group, we will make the vision of high-quality homes in an integrated and attractive community a reality, breathing new life into the city centre and elevating Coventry as a leading location within the West Midlands.”

Guy Shearer of Shearer Property Group added: “This planning consent is the culmination of many years’ work and will now unlock the delivery phase of this highly-anticipated scheme. City Centre South will create a vibrant new quarter for the city with an eclectic mix of the latest shops, bars, and restaurants, an exciting environment for the homes above. Delivering a project of this scale and complexity could not have been possible without the skill, dedication and commitment of our partners, the Hill Group, along with the support and collaboration of the council and WMCA. This consent marks one of the final and most important milestones in making this a live project.”

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has agreed to invest more than £100m into the project.

The wider City Centre South development, by architects Allies & Morrison, has already seen an upgrade to Coventry railway station.

