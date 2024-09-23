Hilti site plans out for consultation

Cole Waterhouse's vision for the Trafford Wharf site

Developer Cole Waterhouse acquired the 215-acre Trafford Wharfside site earlier this year and has now launched a public consultation on its plans for former Hilti GB headquarters.

Cole Waterhouse is proposing a mixed-use development incorporating 438 built-to-rent apartments across two towers and a purpose-built student accommodation scheme with 419 beds.

There would also be a new education facility with teaching space, offices and student amenities.

The plans also include flexible commercial units on the ground floor, a private residents podium and public realm enhancements around the site.

Cole Waterhouse chief executive Damian Flood said: “Our vision for the former Hilti site is to create much-needed homes across a range of tenures and represents a multi-million-pound investment into Trafford with highly sustainable transport links.

“This would transform what is an ideally located brownfield site into a thriving neighbourhood which is within walking distance of the University of Salford Media City campus and is well connected to many of the university institutes across Manchester, Salford and Trafford. We’re looking forward to hearing the feedback from the community and stakeholders on our proposals which we believe will make a significant contribution to the continued regeneration of the local area.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk