Hines gets green light for 18 Blackfriars Road

Hines' approved plans for 18 Blackfriars Road [Image: DBOX for Hines]

Developer Hines has secured council approval for its mixed-use plans at 18 Blackfriars Road.

The £1bn+ scheme will comprise two residential blocks of 40 and 22 storey and a 45-storey office block. The development will create 400 apartments and 800,000 sq ft of office space.

Hines aims to transform a largely vacant site into a new neighbourhood with retail, food, community, cultural and educational spaces.

Hines has worked with architect Foster + Partners and Lipton Rogerson the scheme. Following engagement with Historic England and Southwark Council officers, Hines made some changes to its proposals. These included the height of the office building being reduced from 199.28m to 195.5m and a proposed glazed link between the office building and a listed building over Hatters Yard being removed.

18 Blackfriars Road has been designed to be fossil fuel free, 100% electric and net zero carbon in operation, with 95% of the site’s heat demand served by ground source heat pumps.

Hines UK managing director Ross Blair said: “Our plans will transform an undeveloped piece of land, most of which has lain empty for over 20 years, into much needed new homes and first class, sustainable and tech-enabled offices, built around a central hub which we hope will become a brand new convening space for the local community.

“Businesses of all sizes and from all sectors are demanding more from their offices because their employees are demanding more from them. 18 Blackfriars is all about rising to that challenge and delivering the office of the future.

“We believe our plans for 18 Blackfriars will set a new standard in premium quality workspace in London, both fully integrated into its hyper-local community and seated right at the heart of our capital city. Bringing this scheme to life underlines our long-term conviction in London as a thriving, global centre for culture, education and business.”

Earlier this year Multiplex began construction of a 50-storey block of flats in the neighbouring Bankside Yards development.

Berkeley Group's glass tower at One Blackfriars, completed in 2018, stands 170 metres high.

GoogleStreetview image of derelict land at 18 Blackfriars next to Berkeley's 1 Blackfriars glass tower

