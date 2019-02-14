  1. Instagram
Fri February 15 2019

  3. Hinkley workers living in ‘second biggest hotel in Europe’

20 hours A radio documentary is focusing on the purpose-built accommodation for nearly 1,000 men – and they are mostly men – who are building the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset.

Sedgemoor Campus is dubbed the second biggest hotel in Europe
In the town of Bridgwater, the huddle of buildings comprises what is being called the ‘second biggest hotel in Europe’. Its actual name is Sedgemoor Campus.

BBC presenter Emma Britton has lived in Bridgwater all her life and her report looks at the impact of the Hinkley workforce descending onto the town. They bring prosperity to the area, creating jobs and demand for new restaurants and shops to the town. But there are concerns too, ranging from parking to prostitution.

“For me this programme is about my home town of Bridgwater, which I love, and the impact on my hometown of not actually the building of a nuclear power station but what that comes with, and what that’s come with around the corner from my house,” said Emma Britton (pictured on site below).

The documentary, Not the biggest hotel in Europe, is first aired on BBC Radio Four at 11am on Friday 15th February 2019. It is available on the BBC Sounds app immediately afterwards.

Presenter Emma Britton on site
Presenter Emma Britton on site

