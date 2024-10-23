Hire association sets up crime log

Members of the recently-merged Hire Association Europe and Event Hire Association (HAE EHA) are encouraged to go online to tell their trade body about fraudulent hires, thefts and attempted thefts to alert fellow members about any activity in their area.

Crimes should still be reported to police in the usual way, HAE EHA says, with fraud additionally reported to Action Fraud and insurers notified for all losses.

Members can access the HAE EHA crime portal via www.hae.org.uk/crimeportal

