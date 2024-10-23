  1. Instagram
Wed October 23 2024

Hire association sets up crime log

2 hours Hire Association Europe has launched its own crime reporting portal.

Members of the recently-merged Hire Association Europe and Event Hire Association (HAE EHA) are encouraged to go online to tell their trade body about fraudulent hires, thefts and attempted thefts to alert fellow members about any activity in their area.

Crimes should still be reported to police in the usual way, HAE EHA says, with fraud additionally reported to Action Fraud and insurers notified for all losses.

Members can access the HAE EHA crime portal via www.hae.org.uk/crimeportal 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

