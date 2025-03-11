Hire company introduces AI for machine selection

Powered access hire company AFI-Rentals has introduced what it describes as "a first-of-its-kind AI-powered assistant" to help customers identify the right kit.

AFI’s new artificial intelligence (AI) tool – called Sitesurvai – is designed to assist users in selecting the most suitable powered access rental equipment for the job.

AFI says that the online tool “revolutionises the hiring process” – just upload a photo of your site to AFI’s website and get a quote for the best mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) for the job.

However, AFI recommends against relying on its web-based tool (which does not appear to be available yet as a smart phone or tablet application). Sitesurvai carries the disclaimer: “AI can make mistakes. Please confirm with a sales rep before ordering.”

But while the tool falls short of automating the machine selection process, cutting out the sales rep and hire desk, AFI is confident of Sitesurvai’s value.

Chris Jowett, IT director at AFI Rentals, said: "Our AI assistant is a game-changer for the powered access industry. It simplifies the hire process by using smart image analysis to identify the exact machine required for the job. By making it freely available for use, we’re ensuring that businesses across the sector can benefit, improving accessibility and efficiency for everyone."

