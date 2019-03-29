Hire firm dumps Thwaites for JCB

WHC is changing to JCB for site dumpers, but not the SiteSafe cab version

WHC’s order includes more than 70 JCB site dumpers, ranging from one to nine tonnes, and 1.5-, 5- and 8-tonne JCB mini excavators.

The company previously bought Thwaites dumpers but has now changed its brand allegiance. Owner James Clutterbuck explained: “We’ve switched to JCB now it offers site dumpers because of the benefits of buying from JCB. We can source the bulk of our equipment from one dealer which is 100% committed to its product and from which the service is second to none.

“The JCB site dumper range itself is brand new, safe and excels in the field. It’s easy to use, efficient and powerful – everything you would want in a hire machine.”

However, WHC has not chosen to buy any of the dumpers with JCB's SiteSafe cab, which is available as an option on the 6-, 7- and 9-tonne models. Many safety campaigners would like to see such fully enclosed cabs as standard on site dumpers.

Established in 1997, WHC Hire Services has depots in Tewkesbury, Worcester and the Cotswolds.