Hire Safe adds big Genies

Hire Safe Solutions has ordered ten SX-135 XC , one SX-150 and two SX-180 telescopic boom lifts as well as ten ZX-135 articulating boom lifts.

“Our fleet, which has more than 1,200 machines, already includes more super booms than any other hire company in the UK,” said founder and chief executive Gerard Jennings.

“These new booms will ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ needs for quality equipment in the honest, reliable manner we are known for.”

The SX-135 XC has a capacity of 300 kg and a maximum working height of 43 metres (141 ft) and maximum outreach of 27 metres (90 ft).

The ZX-135 articulating boom is the only articulating boom with an extending jib up to 6.1 metres (20 ft), making it perfect for compact spaces like city centres, Gerard Jennings said.

The SX-150 and the SX-180 telescopic boom lifts offer even great working heights, of 48 metre (158 ft) and 57 metres (186 ft) respectively.

The machines are made by Genie, the powered access division of Terex. Deliveries have already begun.

