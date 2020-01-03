Hitachi expands product support capability

Hitachi director of product support Stephen Creaser (left) with Olivia Brow, a solicitor with Ward Hadaway who helped with the property deal, in front of the new building

HCMUK has moved its product support department into a new 22,800 sq ft facility at Tyne Dock in South Shields. The new building houses more than 6,000 parts lines and up to 36 staff.

It includes workshop space for repairs and overhaul work, re-manufactured components, a training facility and a special application centre for 3D semi-automation and machine control equipment.

Stephen Creaser, director of product support, said: "This new premises will enable us to increase our parts holding capacity, provide a dedicated product support workshop facility and product training centre which will enable us to grow our aftersales business and increase our value chain while focusing on customer interest first."

