Hochtief team wins 3.4km Sydney viaduct

The project involves the surface civil and alignment works for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport rail link between Orchard Hills and the new Western Sydney Airport Station.

The work will be carried out by a joint venture is made up of CPB Contractors and United Infrastructure, a consortium of Western Sydney-based companies including Burton Contractors, JK Williams and Mulgoa Quarries.

CPB Contractors managing director Jason Spears said: “CPB Contractors is pleased to have another opportunity to work with Sydney Metro and to work closely with the local companies that make up United Infrastructure in delivering new infrastructure in Western Sydney. Our team will leverage all its experience to ensure that these works are delivered safely and to schedule.”

The works encompass the civil infrastructure necessary for the construction of the track. The contract includes:

3.4 kilometres of elevated viaduct at Orchard Hills and Luddenham;

6.7 kilometres of earthworks for track formation;

a 190m-long rail bridge over the new M12 motorway;

a 20m-long rail bridge within the airport;

temporary and permanent access roads;

bulk earthworks for the stabling and maintenance facility site.

Work will begin this year and is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

