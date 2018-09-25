Hochtief wins German bridge contract

The €28m (£25m) contract with state-owned project management body Deutsche Einheit Fernstraßenplanungs- und -bau (Deges) is for the replacement of the Schwelmetal Bridge in Wuppertal.

The contract entails the demolition and new construction of two partial sections of the bridge, which dates back to the 1960s. Construction will start in mid-2019.

“We are delighted to have won a further contract for the partial new construction of a highway bridge in Northrhine-Westphalia,” said Richard Pohl, manager of the Germany West branch of Hochtief Infrastructure. “Hochtief is already building the Lennetal Bridge, as well as the Brunsbecke and Kattenohl Viaducts on the A 45.”

The partial demolition and reconstruction of the Schwelmetal Bridge will be carried out “from the inside out”. Traffic will continue to flow on the A1 and on the Deutsche Bahn rail tracks beneath the bridge. The construction work will be carried out in such a way that the outer lanes of the highway will largely remain in operation. During the course of the project, the superstructure and piers will be replaced.