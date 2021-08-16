Hochtief wins US highway contract

The team has been selected by North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to complete I-95 improvements in Harnett and Johnston Counties. The US$236.5m (£170m) project will add two travel lanes in each direction, bringing the total to eight lanes between exit 71 and exit 81.

This phase of I-95 improvements—scheduled to begin in late 2021 and complete in 2026—focuses on the state’s oldest stretch of I-95, which opened in the late 1950s. It is part of a wider effort to upgrade the I-95.

Along with the widening of I-95, the project will include other tasks such as rebuilding interchanges with taller, wider bridges and longer acceleration lanes.

