Holcim appoints UK people director

Hazel Mooney

Mooney joined Holcim in 2013, progressing through a number of senior roles, including head of people. Her appointment follows a successful period as interim people director.

Adham El Sharkawy, chief executive officer for Holcim UK, said: “It has been great working alongside Hazel since I joined the UK business and I am fully confident that she’s best placed to deliver in this really important role.

“Hazel is a great example of our talent development in action. Over that time, she has built an incredibly strong understanding of our business and our people. I know this experience, along with her genuine approach as a people-focused leader, will help us to successfully deliver on our people ambitions.”