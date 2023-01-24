Holm takes charge of £12bn rail project

Neil Holm

Neil Holm, programme director of Transpennine Route Upgrade since January 2021, has now been made managing director.

The £12bn Transpennine Route Upgrade includes the electrification of the 70-mile route between Manchester and York, a fully digital signalling system and doubling tracks and station upgrades to accommodate longer trains.

“There is an exciting future for rail in the north of England,” Neil Holm said, “and I am proud to lead a programme of thousands of brilliant people that will transform rail travel across the North in the coming years.

"Work is well under way across the route spanning 70 miles between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York. We’ve already delivered key upgrades across the route and have a big year ahead, including the ongoing construction of a new station at Morley, upcoming major works at Stalybridge beginning in March, and several other major steps in our plans throughout 2023. I look forward to the challenge of delivering the many benefits of the Transpennine Route Upgrade for the millions of people that live along the line.”

Before joining Network Rail he was programme director for the construction and commissioning of the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier. Before that, he was head of programme for HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier. He spent his early career in military aerospace after graduating from the University of Cambridge with a post-graduate degree in design, manufacture and management and an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from Strathclyde University.

