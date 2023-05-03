Homes England names framework consultants

Homes England’s DaRTS framework will run from 2023 to 2027 and has been introduced as the replacement for its 2019-2023 multidisciplinary framework for accessing technical and professional services.

Chief development officer Barry Cummins said: “We want to work with ambitious suppliers who can help us drive regeneration and housing delivery to create high-quality homes and thriving places across the country.

“Suppliers appointed to the new framework bring with them a wealth of knowledge and housing expertise that will enhance the work of Homes England. In addition to the re-procurement of a multidisciplinary lot providing a comprehensive range of technical and professional services, a second placemaking-focussed lot will allow us to engage directly with specialists to help deliver our agenda to promote quality, decency, good design and sustainability.”

The framework, which is Homes England’s largest professional services framework, this time includes a separate lot for place-making specialists.

Lot 1: technical and professional services

Aecom

Arcadis Consulting (UK)

Atkins

Avison Young (UK)

Buro Happold

Campbell Reith Hill

Gleeds Advisory

Jacobs UK

Mace Consult

Mott MacDonald

Ove Arup & Partners

Pell Frischmann Consultants

Ramboll UK

Stantec UK

Tetra Tech

Turner & Townsend Project Management

WSP UK

Lot 2: placemaking, master planning and design services

Allies & Morrison

BDP

David Lock Associates

Fabrik

HTA Design

LDA Design

Maccreanor Lavington

Prior & Partners

Rolfe Judd Planning AR Urbanism

Tibbalds Planning and Urban Design

