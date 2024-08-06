Honey plans £53m Doncaster estate

CGI illustrating Honey house types

The proposed development, which will be called Opal, is off Cammidge Way and next to Bawtry Road in Bessacarr.

Subject to planning, Opal will comprise a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes and feature 17 of Honey’s house type designs. Of the 184 homes that are planned, 43 have been designated to affordable housing.

The proposed site in Bessacarr will form part of the Doncaster local plan, which requires 15,640 new homes to be built by 2035.

If Doncaster Council approves the plans, work at the development should start in May 2025, with first residents moving in by the spring of 2026.

Sheffield-based Honey was founded in October 2022 by former Avant Homes chief executive Mark Mitchell. It is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV, which has £937m of fully committed capital.

Mark Mitchell, now Honey chief executive, said: “Bessacarr is a fantastic location for us to build. Our extensive market research has discovered there is significant demand for high specification, high quality homes in and around the local area. Our proposed development will satisfy this demand with properties that are thoughtfully designed to combine style, substance and sustainability for the benefit of our buyers and the local community.”

