Honey plans Maltby estate

Indicative CGI of a Honey development

Honey is looking to build 185 homes on a 39-acre site on Tickhill Road in Maltby, an old mining town near Rotherham.

Homes by Honey acquired the site from land and property development specialist Hargreaves Land for an undisclosed sum.

Hargreaves Land promoted the site, securing a greenbelt release in Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s local plan in 2018 and secured outline planning permission earlier this year.

The proposed development, called Jet, will comprise a mix of house sizes and types, include terraced, semi-detached and detached properties. If approved by the council, work at Jet is anticipated to start in the summer with the first residents expected to move into their new homes early next year.

Founded in October 2022, Sheffield-based Honey is backed by London private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV which has £937m of fully committed capital.

Since the start this year, Honey has secured six sites across Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire that, subject to planning, will deliver 867 new build homes and revenues of £262m.

Honey chief executive Mark Mitchell said: “Maltby is a great location for us to build our high specification, sustainable homes. Our vision is to further enhance the town by providing the community with a well thought out development with homes that suit today’s lifestyles.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk