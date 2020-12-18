Hong Kong’s latest rail link moves forward

The Northern Link (NOL) project – one of seven recommended railway schemes in the Railway Development Strategy 2014 - will link the West Rail Line’s existing Kam Sheung Road Station and a new station at Kwu Tung Station along the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line.

MTRC welcomed the decision and said that it will now begin procurement of the detailed planning and design consultancy.

MTRC has proposed that the NOL project should be carried out in two phases, starting Kwu Tung Station on the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line. Phase 2 would involve the NOL Main Line between Kam Sheung Road and Kwu Tung stations, with three intermediate stations at San Tin, Ngau Tam Mei and Au Tau.

Kwu Tung Station will serve the transport needs of the Kwu Tung North New Development Area which, upon full development, will accommodate a population of almost 120,000 people and generate an estimated 33,300 jobs.

NOL Phase 2 connects the East Rail Line and the West Rail Line, forming a railway loop around the New Territories and Kowloon and improving transport connectivity between the eastern and western parts of the New Territories.

Construction of NOL Phase 1 may start as soon as 2023 for completion in 2027, while Phase 2 may begin construction in 2025 for completion in 2034, the government said.

