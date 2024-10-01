Hopkins and Tilia become Untypical

Hopkins Homes' Church View development in Bramford, near Ipswich

Hopkins Homes and Tilia Homes have come together under the new name of Untypical – although, typically, the marketing people are styling it as ‘untypical’, with an illiterate lower case U.

Guy Hand, founder of Terra Firma Capital Partners, acquired Tilia Homes from Kier in May 2021 and Hopkins Homes from James Hopkins in January 2022

Untypical is owned by the Hands Family Office and managed by Terra Firma.

The new merged operation is working towards the delivery of more than 2,000 homes per year in the near term, it said, with plans to become a leading UK house-builder over the longer term.

Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes will continue as the customer-facing brands, enabling Untypical to dual brand appropriate sites and provide a range of homes from entry-level to premium properties across its four regions in England: the Midlands, the West, the East and East Anglia.

Guy Hands said: “As an investor in the UK housing market since 1996, it is clear the traditional industry model is unable to meet the wants and needs of the modern homebuyer. By building homes based on robust customer insight, we see an opportunity to do things better and bring about positive change. The launch of untypical is just the starting point on our journey, but we believe that it has the potential to be transformative – not just for our business but for the whole housebuilding industry.”

