Hopkins plans summer start for Chelmsford site

CGI of the planned development

The 16-acre site was the first major acquisition for Hopkins Homes since its acquisition by private equity firm Terra Firma in 2022 and signals the company’s growth beyond its East Anglian roots.

The development will offer a range of homes, from one-bedroom flats through to five-bedroom detached houses. It will also include a small local retail centre and areas of public open space including The Ryde, a landscape corridor home to an existing oak tree.

Construction is expected to start on site in summer 2024, with the first homes being completed in spring 2025.

Managing director Duncan Jackson said: “I am thrilled that we have been granted planning permission for this site, as it gives us the perfect opportunity to extend the delivery of our exquisite homes beyond our core East Anglian roots.

“Our reputation as a regional developer has flourished due to our unwavering commitment to craft, care and social responsibility. We take great pride in creating spaces that people are genuinely proud to call home.”

