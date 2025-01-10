Horan wins Pontypridd landscaping

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council has appointed Horan Construction to redevelop the Marks & Spencer site at 97-102 Taff Street in Pontypridd having, secured the necessary £5.8m funding.

The site has been earmarked for development as part of the Southern Gateway redevelopment in Pontypridd – with the area demolished last year in preparation. A ‘riverside plaza’ has been formally proposed for the site, to provide a functional public space and open the townscape towards the river for the first time in more than 100 years.

The majority of the site will be raised out of the flood zone, based on flood modelling. A lane leading to a park will also have enhanced resurfacing and street lighting.

Cardiff-based Horan Construction will undertake site mobilisation this month, with the main construction phase due to start in February. The project is scheduled for completion in early 2026.

Funding includes contributions from the Welsh government’s Transforming Towns Programme (£3.68m) and the UK government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (£1.95m).

Councillor Mark Norris, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s cabinet member for development and prosperity, said: “Securing more than £5.6m funding for the construction phase, and appointing a main contractor, are important milestones to revitalise the former M&S and Dorothy Perkins site in Pontypridd. Having now achieved these, the council and its contractor are making the final preparations for the works to be started in the weeks ahead.

“The strategic site in the heart of Pontypridd presents a unique opportunity to expand and open up the southern part of the town centre – and the original idea of creating a ‘riverside plaza’ was very well received when we previously consulted with the public on how best to utilise the site. Since cabinet received the most-recent update in summer 2024, important work to further develop the proposals has continued, led by the council-appointed multi-disciplinary team.

“The M&S development will aim to complement what has already been achieved at the former Bingo Hall site – creating a bright, open space and incorporating features such as areas of greenery and food/drink kiosks. This bigger space is also intended to be flexible, and ready to be utilised when required – for example, during town centre events. It will also have the scenic backdrop of the river and views across Ynysangharad War Memorial Park.

“Both the M&S and Bingo Hall sites are important parts of the Southern Gateway vision within the Pontypridd Placemaking Plan – which is the wider blueprint for regeneration investment across the town. It aims to build on the momentum that has already been created in recent years, through flagship schemes such as the Llys Cadwyn development, the Cwrt yr Orsaf housing scheme, Y Muni, YMa, and various improvements across the park.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk