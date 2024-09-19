Horsley returns to O'Keefe

Lee Horsley previously spent 20 years at O’Keefe Construction and has now returned to the business under its new ownership.

In 2022 O'Keefe was taken over by Byrne Group after getting into financial trouble.

Byrne Group chief executive Michael Byrne said: “We are delighted to welcome Lee back to O’Keefe’s, he commands a wealth of experience and strong leadership skills. Lee’s knowledge within the industry, and the business, will be invaluable in delivering on O’Keefe’s long-term strategy and providing the highest standards of safety, quality and efficiency for our clients.”

Lee Horsley said: "O'Keefe has a strong reputation for quality and high performance and I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to build on our achievements and drive further success."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk