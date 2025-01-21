Hospital building programme pushed back 10 years or more

Boris Johnson promised 40 new hospitals by 2030; it now transpires that roughly half of them will not even have started by then.

Health secretary Wes Streeting has produced a new timetable for the New Hospital Programme. He promises that they will all be built. Eventually, but it is going to take rather longer than the Conservatives had said.

“The New Hospital Programme we inherited was unfunded and undeliverable,” Streeting said. “Not a single new hospital was built in the past five years, and there was no credible funding plan to build 40 in the next five years.”

He added: “When I walked into the Department of Health & Social Care, I was told that the funding for the New Hospitals Programme runs out in March. We were determined to put the programme on a firm footing, so we can build the new hospitals our NHS needs.

“Today we are setting out an honest, funded, and deliverable programme to rebuild our NHS.”

The seven schemes already under construction (Wave 0) will continues as planned. A further 16 (Wave 1) will start between 2025 and 2029.

The nine hospitals in Wave 2 will start construction between 2030 and 2035, while the nine in wave three will have to wait until 2035-39 before they will even start.

Morag Stuart, chief programme officer for the New Hospital Programme, said: “This announcement by the Department of Health and Social Care provides certainty on the next steps for the New Hospital Programme.

“We will continue to work with local NHS organisations to deliver improvements to hospitals across England, including making best use of new technology and improving layouts – and ensuring future hospitals are designed to meet the needs of patients and staff.”

The full revised programme is below ...

Table 1: wave 0 schemes (already under construction)

Scheme Cost estimate Alumhurst Road Children’s Mental Health Unit, Dorset £500 million or less Royal Bournemouth Hospital, Dorset £500 million or less St Ann’s Hospital, Dorset £500 million or less Dorset County Hospital, Dorchester £500 million or less CEDAR Programme Cost estimate not given Oriel Eye Hospital Cost estimate not given National Rehabilitation Centre Cost estimate not given

Table 2: wave 1 schemes (to start construction between 2025 and 2030)

Scheme Expected construction start date (post-NHP review) Cost estimate Poole Hospital, Dorset 2025 to 2026 £500 million or less Derriford Emergency Care Hospital, Plymouth 2025 to 2026 £500 million or less Cambridge Cancer Research Hospital 2025 to 2026 £500 million or less Shotley Bridge Community Hospital, Durham 2026 to 2027 £500 million or less Milton Keynes Hospital 2027 to 2028 £500 million or less Women and Children’s Hospital, Cornwall 2027 to 2028 £500 million or less Hillingdon Hospital, north-west London 2027 to 2028 £1 billion to £1.5 billion North Manchester General Hospital 2027 to 2028 £1 billion to £1.5 billion West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £1 billion to £1.5 billion Hinchingbrooke Hospital (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £501 million to £1 billion James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £1 billion to £1.5 billion Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £1 billion to £1.5 billion Leighton Hospital (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £1 billion to £1.5 billion Airedale General Hospital (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £1 billion to £1.5 billion Frimley Park Hospital (RAAC) 2028 to 2029 £1.5 billion to £2 billion Brighton 3Ts Hospital 2026 to 2027 Cost estimate not given

Table 3: wave 2 schemes (to start construction between 2030 and 2035)

Scheme Expected construction start date (post-NHP review) Cost estimate Leeds General Infirmary 2032 to 2034 £1.5 billion to £2 billion Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, Sutton 2032 to 2034 £1.5 billion to £2 billion Whipps Cross University Hospital, north-east London 2032 to 2034 £1 billion to £1.5 billion Princess Alexandra Hospital, Harlow 2032 to 2034 £1.5 billion to £2 billion Watford General Hospital 2032 to 2034 £1.5 billion to £2 billion Leicester General Hospital Royal Infirmary 2032 to 2034 £1 billion to £1.5 billion Kettering General Hospital 2032 to 2034 £1 billion to £1.5 billion Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton 2032 to 2034 £501 million to £1 billion Torbay Hospital 2032 to 2034 £501 million to £1 billion

Table 4: wave 3 schemes (to start construction between 2035 and 2039)

Scheme Expected construction start date (post-NHP review) Cost estimate Charing Cross Hospital and Hammersmith Hospital, London 2035 to 2038 £1.5 billion to £2 billion North Devon District Hospital, Barnstaple 2035 to 2038 £1 billion to £1.5 billion Royal Lancaster Infirmary 2035 to 2038 £1 billion to £1.5 billion St Mary’s Hospital, north-west London 2035 to 2038 £2 billion or more Royal Preston Hospital 2037 to 2039 £2 billion or more Queen’s Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital 2037 to 2039 £2 billion or more Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading 2037 to 2039 £2 billion or more Hampshire Hospitals 2037 to 2039 £2 billion or more Eastbourne District General, Conquest Hospital and Bexhill Community Hospital 2037 to 2039 £1.5 billion to £2 billion

