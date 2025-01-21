  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

22 January 2025

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Hospital building programme pushed back 10 years or more

Hospital building programme pushed back 10 years or more

1 day The government has confirmed that it will honour the hospital building programme that it inherited but it is going to take at least 10 years longer than the previous lot promised.

Boris Johnson promised 40 new hospitals by 2030; it now transpires that roughly half of them will not even have started by then.

Health secretary Wes Streeting has produced a new timetable for the New Hospital Programme. He promises that they will all be built. Eventually, but it is going to take rather longer than the Conservatives had said.

“The New Hospital Programme we inherited was unfunded and undeliverable,” Streeting said. “Not a single new hospital was built in the past five years, and there was no credible funding plan to build 40 in the next five years.”

He added: “When I walked into the Department of Health & Social Care, I was told that the funding for the New Hospitals Programme runs out in March. We were determined to put the programme on a firm footing, so we can build the new hospitals our NHS needs.

“Today we are setting out an honest, funded, and deliverable programme to rebuild our NHS.”

The seven schemes already under construction (Wave 0) will continues as planned. A further 16 (Wave 1) will start between 2025 and 2029.

The nine hospitals in Wave 2 will start construction between 2030 and 2035, while the nine in wave three will have to wait until 2035-39 before they will even start.

Morag Stuart, chief programme officer for the New Hospital Programme, said: “This announcement by the Department of Health and Social Care provides certainty on the next steps for the New Hospital Programme.

“We will continue to work with local NHS organisations to deliver improvements to hospitals across England, including making best use of new technology and improving layouts – and ensuring future hospitals are designed to meet the needs of patients and staff.”

The full revised programme is below ...

Table 1: wave 0 schemes (already under construction)

Scheme Cost estimate
Alumhurst Road Children’s Mental Health Unit, Dorset £500 million or less
Royal Bournemouth Hospital, Dorset £500 million or less
St Ann’s Hospital, Dorset £500 million or less
Dorset County Hospital, Dorchester £500 million or less
CEDAR Programme Cost estimate not given
Oriel Eye Hospital Cost estimate not given
National Rehabilitation Centre Cost estimate not given

Table 2: wave 1 schemes (to start construction between 2025 and 2030)

Scheme Expected construction start date (post-NHP review) Cost estimate
Poole Hospital, Dorset 2025 to 2026 £500 million or less
Derriford Emergency Care Hospital, Plymouth 2025 to 2026 £500 million or less
Cambridge Cancer Research Hospital 2025 to 2026 £500 million or less
Shotley Bridge Community Hospital, Durham 2026 to 2027 £500 million or less
Milton Keynes Hospital 2027 to 2028 £500 million or less
Women and Children’s Hospital, Cornwall 2027 to 2028 £500 million or less
Hillingdon Hospital, north-west London 2027 to 2028 £1 billion to £1.5 billion
North Manchester General Hospital 2027 to 2028 £1 billion to £1.5 billion
West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £1 billion to £1.5 billion
Hinchingbrooke Hospital (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £501 million to £1 billion
James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £1 billion to £1.5 billion
Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £1 billion to £1.5 billion
Leighton Hospital (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £1 billion to £1.5 billion
Airedale General Hospital (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £1 billion to £1.5 billion
Frimley Park Hospital (RAAC) 2028 to 2029 £1.5 billion to £2 billion
Brighton 3Ts Hospital 2026 to 2027 Cost estimate not given

Table 3: wave 2 schemes (to start construction between 2030 and 2035)

Scheme Expected construction start date (post-NHP review) Cost estimate
Leeds General Infirmary 2032 to 2034 £1.5 billion to £2 billion
Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, Sutton 2032 to 2034 £1.5 billion to £2 billion
Whipps Cross University Hospital, north-east London 2032 to 2034 £1 billion to £1.5 billion
Princess Alexandra Hospital, Harlow 2032 to 2034 £1.5 billion to £2 billion
Watford General Hospital 2032 to 2034 £1.5 billion to £2 billion
Leicester General Hospital Royal Infirmary 2032 to 2034 £1 billion to £1.5 billion
Kettering General Hospital 2032 to 2034 £1 billion to £1.5 billion
Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton 2032 to 2034 £501 million to £1 billion
Torbay Hospital 2032 to 2034 £501 million to £1 billion

Table 4: wave 3 schemes (to start construction between 2035 and 2039)

Scheme Expected construction start date (post-NHP review) Cost estimate
Charing Cross Hospital and Hammersmith Hospital, London 2035 to 2038 £1.5 billion to £2 billion
North Devon District Hospital, Barnstaple 2035 to 2038 £1 billion to £1.5 billion
Royal Lancaster Infirmary 2035 to 2038 £1 billion to £1.5 billion
St Mary’s Hospital, north-west London 2035 to 2038 £2 billion or more
Royal Preston Hospital 2037 to 2039 £2 billion or more
Queen’s Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital 2037 to 2039 £2 billion or more
Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading 2037 to 2039 £2 billion or more
Hampshire Hospitals 2037 to 2039 £2 billion or more
Eastbourne District General, Conquest Hospital and Bexhill Community Hospital 2037 to 2039 £1.5 billion to £2 billion

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »