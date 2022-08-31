Hospital construction summit called

The Royal Liverpool Hospital is one of six hospitals in the New Hospital Programme already under construction. In fact, it opens next month – more than five years late.

The New Hospital Programme industry day is being held by the Department of Health & Social Care in Birmingham on 20th September 2022. Anyone in construction interested on getting a slice of the hospital building action is invited to attend. (Details below.)

The event brings together health and construction sectors to learn about the programme’s approach to designing and building hospitals for the future

Although most of the 48 new hospitals promised by government across England by 2030 are actually just extensions and new blocks, or are already under construction, there is still a lot of construction work being planned, with £3.7bn of public money committed so far.

This event follows the launch of a new procurement framework that will standardised construction across the majority of schemes in the programme, details of which are set to be explained in Birmingham.

Natalie Forrest, senior responsible owner for the New Hospital Programme, said: “Traditionally, each time a new hospital is built, it is a standalone scheme with a bespoke approach. This programme will ensure that we capture the scale and opportunities of a national plan.

“This is a dramatic shift from traditional hospital construction. We have a unique chance to transform the way hospitals are designed, procured and built as well as positively changing the way we deliver healthcare infrastructure for the future NHS.”

Health minister Maria Caulfield said: “This flagship event is an important moment for the New Hospital Programme as we transform the way hospitals are designed, making them fit for the future.

“I urge anyone working in the health and construction sectors, including contractors, suppliers and the wider supply chain, to attend the event and hear how you can play a role in designing and building hospitals of the future and ensuring patients and staff benefit from the best facilities.”

Six hospital schemes overseen by the New Hospital Programme are already in construction and one is now complete. Planning for a further 10 is well advanced and the programme is working with all schemes on the development of their plans, including how schemes later in the programme will incorporate standardised design and a common commercial approach. There are a further eight schemes to be announced.

To register your interest in the New Hospital Programme industry day, click here.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk