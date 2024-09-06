Hospital work for Campbell West

Campbell West co-founder and co-owner Steven Campbell

Campbell West is delivering mechanical and electrical services for clients Cuffe and Forest Gate Construction after signing a series of three contracts for a £6m mechanical and electrical hospital transformation project.

The specialist mechanical & electrical contractor has put pen to paper on a third phase of work at Ashford Hospital in Surrey, which includes the creation of four new operating theatres for the Ashford & St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The Berkshire-based Campbell West team will play a key role in the formation of an ophthalmology department and two ward refurbishments as well as the installation of advanced systems and infrastructure, designed by Eta Projects.

Campbell West co-owner Steven Campbell said: “We have a strong track record of working with the NHS and we are extremely proud to contribute to the transformation of Ashford Hospital. We’re all looking forward to bringing this project to life in close collaboration with our clients and our NHS partners.”

Ashford and St. Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust serves a population of more than 450,000 north Surrey residents.

The first £1m phase of the Ashford Hospital work is now complete and the start of the second £2.4m phase has coincided with the contract being signed off with the Trust for the third and final £2.5m phase.

The Campbell West team is leading the way on the installation of new air handling plant, air source heat pumps (ASHPs), uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and isolated power supply (IPS) systems.

Advanced ventilation, nurse call, fire safety and building management systems are key aspects of the work alongside extensive wiring and medical gas installations as well as heating and plumbing solutions.

Campbell West’s other co-owner, Daniel West, added: “Winning this contract is not only a seal of approval for Campbell West’s professionalism but also marks a significant milestone in our company’s growth, as we strengthen relationships with the healthcare sector.”

Campbell West was founded in Bracknell in 2017 by Steven Campbell and Daniel West, who met while working together as apprentices. Following an initial focus on the healthcare sector, the company has expanded its reach to other industries including local government, education settings, data centres, workspaces and industrial buildings, plus large residential projects.

