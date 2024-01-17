Hostel contract takes Kori into new markets

Local councillors with One YMCA chief Guy Foxall (right) prepare to help with the demolition of the former Peartree Hostel in Welwyn Garden City

Corby-based Kori Construction has been appointed by One YMCA to build a hostel in Welwyn Garden City.

The project involves the demolition of the former Peartree Hostel on Peartree Lane in the town and the construction on a new secure facility of the same name. The hostel will have 100 self-contained studios for people facing homelessness.

Preparation work is already under way, with the development expected to take 18 months to complete.

Jordan Connachie, managing director of Kori Construction, said winning the scheme would broaden the expertise of his company. It already has a track-record in the care sector but this development will open up new markets to the business including student accommodation and hotels, he hopes.

“As one of the UK’s most experienced care home sector contractors, it is a natural step for us to move into the multi-room sector,” he said. “Our extensive experience in creating high quality care and later living accommodation for some of the UK’s best care operators has given our team a huge amount of transferable skills, which was recognised by One YMCA.

“This is an extremely worthwhile project and one we’re very excited to be a part of. Creating accommodation where people can get the care they so desperately need, plus support in getting to where they need to be, is a privilege because we know the building will make a difference to so many people’s lives.”

The original hostel is being demolished and redeveloped after extensive stock assessments into the asset condition and viability revealed the building was no longer economically viable to maintain.

