Hotel at Edinburgh Airport secures consent

Sister company Create Developments has secured planning consent for the scheme and has signed a franchise agreement with hospitality group Accor for the hotel to be opened under the Ibis brand.

The hotel complex, which is adjacent to the airport and a business park, will also feature a stand-alone restaurant/bar building and provide parking for up to three coaches and 125 cars.

Create Developments CEO Paul Mathison said: “With seven live developments at various stages - from planning, construction and branding, we are excited about developing our new relationship with Accor and hope that we can continue to support them in their future expansion journey.”

Accor Northern Europe vice president of development Phillip Lassman said: “We are extremely excited to announce the signing of ibis Edinburgh Airport with our new partner Create Developments. Create Developments has an outstanding track record of joint venture developments and we are looking forward to working with them.”

Create Construction will begin building works later in the year, with a build duration of 70 weeks. The hotel is set to open early 2023.

