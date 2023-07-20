Houlihans tools up

One of Houlihan's new JCB 140X excavators at work

Houlihans has bought 11 new 14-tonne JCB 140X tracked excavators and a pair of 16-tonne JS160 excavators.

This order, which was met by dealer Greenshields JCB, means that Houlihans now has more than 30 JCB machines.

Houlihans uses its machinery for building roads, drainage and foundations for house-builders across the southeast. Founded in 1972, it has grown into an £85m construction business with more than 500 employees.

Managing director Richard Knight said: “We chose to invest in JCB based on a superb relationship built over many years. JCB’s service and support is second to none which demonstrates not only its passion and commitment to its products but also to its customer base as well.

“JCB’s research and development work for the X Series range has resulted in a great product and it is clear they have listened to their customers. We received great feedback from the market, and we recognised the enhanced build and material quality the new X Series machines bring. Performance of the excavators has been excellent, as has been the feedback from our operators who have highlighted improved comfort, control and stability which give them real confidence in the machine.”

