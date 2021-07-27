House-builders produce net zero road map

The Future Homes Task Force has produced the house-building industry’s road map to net zero carbon by 2050.

The plans is supported by 39 housing developers and builders as well as numerous organisations and federations, ranging from the Home Builders Federation (HBF) and the NHBC to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and the Green Finance Institute.

The headline goals include:

homes that are zero carbon ready and sustainable by 2025

production and construction methods that are net zero and sustainable by 2050, with substantial progress by 2025 and 2030;

businesses operations that are net zero by 2050 with a 50% reduction by 2030.

The roadmap sets a series of goals and milestones that need to be met along the way, incorporating government policies such as the Future Homes Standard and Biodiversity Net Gain.

Neil Jefferson, co-chair of the task force, said: “The government has set out a clear legal framework for tackling climate change and restoring the natural world. Meeting these targets means a wholesale change in how we design and build homes for future generations. This is a challenge we are committed to tackling head on. Today’s launch sees the sector taking leadership of the agenda. The broad range of stakeholders involved will hold each other to account and ensure we deliver on this vital agenda as quickly and effectively as is possible. We want to ensure that we build on the huge progress made so far and deliver world leading, environmentally friendly, high quality housing.”

Rob Boughton, chief executive of Thakeham Group, a small-ish house-builder operating in the southeast of England, said: “This report, and the continual work of the Future Homes Task Force, exemplifies how sector plans are a fantastic way to align members and engage stakeholders on the interim steps needed to transition. Thakeham have been able to share our zero carbon placemaking principles with the wider HBF membership throughout the process, representing the art of the possible for each Roadmap. We look forward to continuing the drive, eliminating barriers to the successful implementation of a more sustainable future for our planet, and the people living in the communities we create.”

The Future Homes Delivery Plan is available at www.futurehomes.org.uk.

