House-builders to be made to join ombudsman scheme

The Ministry of Housing says that it intends to bring forward legislation requiring all new developers to belong to a new homes ombudsman.

The remit of the new a watchdog will be “to champion homebuyers, protect their interests and hold developers to account”.

There will be consultation with industry and consumer groups on the proposals to develop them more fully before publication.

"House buyers should be confident that when they purchase a new home, they get the quality of build and finish they expected," the Ministry said.