House-building starts for Nuneaton's Milby Meadows

Breaking ground at Top Farm for Milby Meadows

Develop Warwickshire, a joint venture between Vistry, Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) and Warwickshire County Council, has begun the first 51 homes of a development that will be known as Milby Meadows, at Top Farm in Weddington.

The green light was given to the first phase of Milby Meadows by Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council last month.

The homes are being built using modular construction method, with features including air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.

Infrastructure work to create a northern link road tying together the surrounding developments is also under way. This will provide access to the new secondary school at the site, which Bam is currently building, and is expected to open in September 2025.

Outline planning permission for Top Farm was granted in late 2022 and will include both a primary and secondary school, a local centre, public open space and new roads.

Lambe Construction is now on site completing the initial groundworks.

A planning application has been submitted by Develop Warwickshire for the next stage of the development, which – if approved – will enable the next 480 homes, a community park, play areas and public open space to be created.

When completed, the development will feature a mix of property sizes, types and tenures, including 25% designated as affordable housing to be managed by Platform Housing Group.

Develop Warwickshire has committed £2.5bn to create new homes across the county and the development partners joined together to mark the start of work on its biggest scheme.

Warwickshire Property & Development Group managing director Stuart Buckley said: “We achieved outline planning permission for this site in November 2022, so to be on site in less than two years is a huge achievement for a scheme of this scale.

“We are creating a sustainable community at Milby Meadows, with 1,700 homes, schools, a local centre, parks and public open space. It will give local people access to excellent quality homes and act as a catalyst for economic growth in Nuneaton. We will be making significant infrastructure improvements in the local area and the first of those are underway as part of this phase of the project.

“The strength of Develop Warwickshire is our ability to move quickly, be agile and accelerate the pace of the delivery. That has been evident at Brookmill Meadows in Warton and will be replicated here at Milby Meadows.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk