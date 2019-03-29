House-building starts slowed in fourth quarter

During 2018 the number of new build dwellings completed was 165,090, which was a 1% increase on 2017. The annual new starts totalled 165,160, which was the same as in 2017.

Data released by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government1 show that in the fourth quarter of 2018 (October to December), new build dwelling starts in England were estimated at 40,580 (seasonally adjusted), which was an 8% decrease compared to the previous three months and a 2% decrease on a year earlier.

Completions were estimated at 42,970 (seasonally adjusted), a 2% increase from the previous quarter and 1% higher than a year ago.

Seasonally adjusted trends in quarterly new build dwelling starts and completions, England