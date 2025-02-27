Howdens director moves to Eurocell

Stuart Livingstone

As chief operating officer, Stuart Livingstone is now responsible for Eurocell’s branch network of 200 trade stores across the UK.

Eurocell has growth plans and this year expects to open seven new branches and upscale or relocate up to 10 existing stores.

Livingstone’s job is to deliver profitable sales growth in line with the expansion strategy. He brings with him extensive experience from trade and retail businesses. Most recently, as trade director at Howden Joinery Group, he led its network of 800 branches. Prior to this, he was operations director at Pets at Home and director of retail at Screwfix.

Eurocell chief executive Darren Waters said: “Stuart brings an exceptional depth and range of experience across both trade and retail distribution. He is an authentic and engaging, results-driven leader, with a proven ability to drive customer-focused transformations that enhance service and commercial performance.

“Stuart fits seamlessly into the culture we are building at Eurocell and I am excited to work with him to drive our strategic growth initiatives and continue to improve our service for trade communities right across the UK.”

Stuart Livingstone said: “I’ve joined Eurocell at a really exciting moment. Darren and the entire leadership team have put a really ambitious strategy in place and are making promising progress with it. I’m thrilled to be able to bring my experiences and ambition to help support our teams right across the business to deliver on our aims.

“Transforming our branch network is going to be a key part of our overall strategic success and I’m looking forward to what we can deliver for our trade communities right across the UK - we have some exciting plans in place to ensure we continue to provide an exceptional experience that meets the needs of our trade customers.”

