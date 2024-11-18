First HPC generator stator arrives

The 450-tonne generator stator arrives

It was another milestone day for the Hinkley Point C project on Sunday 17th November 2024 with the arrival of the first turbine generator stator from France.

The 12-metre-long stator, which weighs 450 tonnes, will convert the mechanical energy of the turbine into electricity.

This stator, the largest ever constructed by EDF subsidiary Arabelle Solutions, was transported from the factory in Belfort, France, by road, rail and sea.

This the first of two stators coming to Hinkley Point C – one or each turbine.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk