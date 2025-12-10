HRN joins Case network

HRN sales director Ian Burton (left) and managing director Darren Gilmour (right) with Case rep Valentina Versino

The newest member of the Case dealer network in the UK, HRN Tractors is a family-owned business that supplies agricultural, groundcare and construction machinery from depots in Stirling, Insch, Balbeggie and Caithness.

Other brands that it represents include Kubota and Mecalac. It was a John Deere dealer for 40 years until 2020.

Sister company Agritrac is a Hyundai Construction Equipment dealer.

On joining the case network, HRN managing director Darren Gilmour said: “This partnership marks a significant step in strengthening HRN’s construction strategy and expanding the solutions we can offer to businesses across the country. Case is a globally respected brand, and its focus on productivity, durability and operator efficiency aligns perfectly with the needs of our customers.

This collaboration supports our long-term ambition to build a stronger presence in the construction sector. We look forward to working closely with CASE, part of the CNH Group, and ensuring customers benefit from dependable equipment backed by our service and parts expertise.”

Sales director Ian Burton added: “Being appointed as a Case Construction Equipment dealer opens up new commercial opportunities for HRN and allows us to bring a broader, more competitive construction machinery range to the Scottish market. Case’s strong global reputation and product performance give us the confidence to support growing customer demand across a wide range of applications.

“This is an exciting milestone for the business, and our team is ready to engage with customers, demonstrate the range and drive new growth. We’re focused on delivering responsive sales support and dependable aftersales to ensure operators get the best from their Case equipment.”

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