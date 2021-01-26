HS2 contractor names new project director

Peter Bimson

Peter Bimson was previously deputy project director for EKFB and Kieroperations director. His promotion follows the departure of Eiffage's David Lowery, who joined Galliford Try earlier this month.

Eiffage's Emmanuel Rossignol steps up to become deputy project director.

EKFB is building an 80km section of the new high speed rail link, between the Chiltern Tunnel and Long Itchington Wood. Its scope of the works includes 15 viaducts, 6.9km of tunnels, 22km of road diversions, 81 bridges and 30 million cubic metres of excavation.

Peter Bimson said: “Working on this project for the past three years, I am proud of the achievements we have made to date, but am aware this is just the beginning and that we have a lot more ahead to deliver in 2021 and beyond.”

EKFB board chair Olivier de Guinaumont said: “2021 is a pivotal year for EKFB, and it is vital that we have the right leadership to take us forward to the next level. As we move into the delivery phase of the HS2 project, the timing of these appointments illustrates how EKFB is gearing up for the challenges ahead. The board is confident that the combination of UK and continental expertise that Peter and Emmanuel bring to director level will deliver exceptional outcomes.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk