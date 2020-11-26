HS2 contractors take safety to the fourth dimension

The Mission Room

It is described as “advanced 4D learning technology that enables site teams to identify, record and resolve site hazards as part of a virtual construction sequence evaluation and training”.

The cloud-based SafetiBase 4D software has been developed by BBV and tech company 3D Repo with financial backing from HS2 Ltd.

Users enter a ‘Mission Room’, which creates a four dimensional, 360º virtual version of a BBV construction site on HS2’s Area North route. In the safety of an office environment, workers can then go on site and explore, discuss and agree the project’s delivery sequence, identify safety issues and agree how to resolve them.

Delivery teams are able to go inside the Mission Room, and join remotely via the internet, to tag hazards at a specific place and time in the virtual build sequence. The technology also provides the ability to click on the hazard symbol to access its entire history including details of progress that has been made in tackling identified hazards.

Balfour Beatty Vinci’s head of innovation & transformation Dan Fawcett said: “The integration of SafetiBase 4D is yet another step forward on our journey towards achieving Zero Harm – keeping our workforce, business partners, suppliers, subcontractors and members of the public safe.

“Using this immersive innovation, we are able to fully visualise our sites and interact with the works sequence, showing how specific HS2 assets will be built piece by piece. Creating a truly digital workflow for capturing hazards, assigning ownership and ensuring action is taken to mitigate or manage these risks, SafetiBase 4D also ensures that we are delivering efficiently and effectively throughout the programme of works.

3D Repo commercial director Andrew Norrie said: “3D Repo has been working with Balfour Beatty Vinci on a HS2-funded innovation development to integrate 4D data from Synchro into 3D Repo. This development will allow users to democratise, visualise and analyse the output of 4D modelling to the wider project team. This will enable full cloud-based collaboration with issues and risks linked to the 4D timeline.”

HS2 Ltd senior innovation manager David Rogers said: “HS2 places a high priority on caring for our workforce and creating an environment where no one gets injured. This technological innovation has huge potential to improve safety on the project. Immersing teams in a 4D virtual site enables them to examine the task and, not only tag hazards, but hopefully eliminate them before they arrive on site, driving a virtuous circle improving safety and boosting productivity.”

