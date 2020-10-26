HS2 contractors wheel in second Solihull bridge [video]

64 axle-lines of SPMT moved the bridge from a nearby construction compound to its final resting place

The 914-tonne structure was constructed at the side of the road and then wheeled into place using 64 axle-lines of self-propelled modular trailer (SPMT).

It took just 45 minutes to move the 150-metre span structure into alignment and lower it onto the prepared abutment shells.

The bridge move was led by specialist engineering contractor Expanded, a Laing O’Rourke company, and HS2 enabling works contractor LMJV (Laing O’Rourke and J Murphy & Sons Joint Venture).

A design joint venture involving WSP and Ramboll provided engineering and environmental services.

Cleveland Bridge supplied the steelwork. Dutch heavy lifting specialist Mammoet provided the muscle and the SPMT.

This new bridge will carry the A452 and is one of four that will form part of a remodelling of the local road network in preparation of the HS2 interchange in Solihull.

The same team installed the first bridge, a 65-metre span over the M42, on 9th August. [See our previous report here.]

HS2 delivery director David Bennett said: “As work ramps up at one of HS2’s largest construction sites, it was fantastic to see this next milestone achieved so quickly. It was finished 24 hours ahead of schedule and follows hot on the heels of the installation of the bridge over the M42 in August, which was also completed early. We’re pleased to see innovations like this on the project dramatically reducing environmental impacts and disruption for road users.”

LMJV senior project manager Richard Fairhurst said: “Digital design, offsite manufacturing and modular components are the enablers of innovative construction methodology – they bring greater efficiency and safety to major infrastructure projects like this, and importantly, can save months on delivery schedules. That’s great news for clients, stakeholders and local communities alike. This is the future of bridge design and delivery.”

