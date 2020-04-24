HS2 gets planning permission for Curzon Street station

CGI of the planned Curzon Street station

Three planning applications for the £570m station and the surrounding landscaping were approved by the council’s planning committee on 23rd April, with the Council’s report concluding the station design to be ‘truly world class’.

The station has been designed by WSP and Grimshaw Architects to be one of the most environmentally-friendly railway stations in the world, with more than 2,800 m2 of solar panels on platform canopies making it net zero carbon.

Procurement for a contractor to build the station has already started, with invitation to tender set to be launched in the summer.

The new station incorporates the existing Grade I listed Old Curzon Street building, linking it to the new station’s eastern concourse at New Canal Street, and takes into consideration existing local heritage such as the Grade II listed Moor Street Station and Woodman Pub.

The city council’s report concluded that ‘the elegant and (deceptively) simple form of the main station building clearly reads as a railway station and harks back to traditional station architecture, delivering this in a confident and contemporary way’.

HS2 Ltd stations director Matthew Botelle said: “Eco-friendly innovations are a fundamental part of our plans, with the station designed to achieve zero carbon emissions from day-to-day energy consumption. This makes it highly efficient by generating energy through a range of different technologies to maximise natural resources such as sunlight and water.

“Our design also allows for future improvements to the public space to ensure inclusive, seamless transport connections for local people, provide opportunities for retail and commercial development, and help drive local investment and regeneration. Now that we’ve been given approval, we will continue to work with Birmingham City Council, Transport for the West Midlands, Midland Metro Alliance and Network Rail to make sure that the station is well connected.”

