HS2 helps deliver 20% growth for labour specialist

VGC Group Ltd saw turnover grow by 20% in 2023 to £128m (2022: £107.1m).

Pre-tax profit fir the year was £4.2m (2022: £4.9m).

Chief operating officer Ciara Pryce writes in the annual report that the growth was “driven predominantly by our labour supply business which continues to grow largely due to ongoing contracts that the company has for providing labour for High Speed 2”.

Part of VGC’s strategy is to help national contractors tick ‘social value’ boxes by supplying personnel local to their projects rather than busing labour in.

“As the group grows and develops in line with the divisional and regional horizon plans, we are investing in regional offices to support these plans,” Ciara Pryce explains. “With new offices in Warrington, Lowestoft, Manchester and Farringdon, alongside existing offices in Plymouth, Solihull, Newcastle, Cumbria, East London and Ruislip, the company has the breadth and depth in personnel to resource projects across the whole of the UK. A new office is also planned in Scotland in 2024 to accelerate regional growth.

“This regional approach enables local recruiters to identify and recruit local workers for both contract and permanent roles. This supports the group’s policy of focusing on social impact in areas where we are working on projects.”

