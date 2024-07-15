HS2 JV gets another £150m

Extra payments have been agreed because of changes to the scope of works under the contract.

The original value of SCS JV’s contract was £3.4bn but its has been receiving regular six monthly uplifts and currently stands at around £4.2bn.

SCS JV was given notice to proceed by HS2 Ltd in April 2020. Two tunnel boring machines (TBMs) started operations in late 2022, with another two starting in early 2024. These TBMs are building 13.5km of twin bored tunnels between West Ruislip and the hub station at Old Oak Common. A fifth TBM, to create a logistics tunnel, completed its journey in January 2024. Two final TBMs that will complete the drive to London Euston are currently in manufacture.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk